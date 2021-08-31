Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Decreased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

BBY stock opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $2,484,859.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

