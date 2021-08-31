Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0005 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $128,829.47 and $62,364.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

