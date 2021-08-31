Bbva USA Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 219,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 49,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,869 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 503,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. 978,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,003,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

