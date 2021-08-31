Bbva USA Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BLK stock traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $941.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,517. The company has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $893.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $830.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

