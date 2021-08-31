Bbva USA Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,782,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Bbva USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $6.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,916.29. The company had a trading volume of 32,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,685.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,405.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,929.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,231 shares of company stock valued at $358,439,832. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

