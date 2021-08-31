Bbva USA Takes $5.08 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,108 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,021,000 after buying an additional 1,019,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 789,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.24. 31,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,868. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

