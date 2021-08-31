Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Baxter International has increased its dividend by 56.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

