Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Baxter International has increased its dividend by 56.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67.
Several brokerages have commented on BAX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.
About Baxter International
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
