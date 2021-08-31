Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,360 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,568,894 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $18,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,087,000. Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 123,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,164 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GOLD opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

