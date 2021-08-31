Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

BMO opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

