Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.55 Million

Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post sales of $167.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.79 million to $168.30 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $165.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $665.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.66 million to $666.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $667.09 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.81. 177,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.32. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,290 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

