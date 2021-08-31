Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,809 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,738,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

