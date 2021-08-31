Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163,407 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $1,280,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,988,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 243,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 180,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,900,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

