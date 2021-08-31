Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $57.24 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,122,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,438 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $57,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. 378,938 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

