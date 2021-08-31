Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,044 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 545,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,943,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

