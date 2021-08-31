Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras Sells 10,000 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $232,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maria C. Borras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00.

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,430,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -760.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

