Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,635,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,043,000 after purchasing an additional 834,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,639,000 after purchasing an additional 808,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

BIDU stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.02. 5,819,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,895,921. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.68.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.