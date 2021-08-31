Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%.

AZRE stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 4,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Azure Power Global stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

