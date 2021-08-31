Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%.
AZRE stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 4,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $53.60.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
