Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Trading Down 4.8%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $182.97 and last traded at $183.64. 8,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 482,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -175.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,743.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $92,833.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,590.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $45,868,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $19,453,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $326,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

