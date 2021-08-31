Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Up 30.1% in August

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 29th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUTL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $497.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

