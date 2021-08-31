Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 6.21% 24.12% 7.33% Patrick Industries 5.43% 30.29% 9.53%

This table compares Autoliv and Patrick Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $7.45 billion 1.05 $186.90 million $3.15 28.29 Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.81 $97.06 million $4.20 20.25

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Patrick Industries. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Autoliv has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Autoliv pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Patrick Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Autoliv pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Patrick Industries pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Autoliv has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Patrick Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Autoliv and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 1 12 4 0 2.18 Patrick Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Autoliv presently has a consensus target price of $95.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Patrick Industries has a consensus target price of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.28%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Autoliv.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Autoliv on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

