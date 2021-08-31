Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Auswide Bank’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

In other Auswide Bank news, insider Martin Barrett acquired 8,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.55 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,831.90 ($32,737.07).

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services in Australia. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home loans, car and personal loans, business loans, and overdrafts. It also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home, car, caravan and trailer, boat, travel, trade and services, and farm insurance products.

