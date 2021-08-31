Aurora Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 31st (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Aurora Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AURCU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Aurora Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Aurora Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of AURCU stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32. Aurora Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,330,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

