AT&T (NYSE:T) vs. GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Head to Head Analysis

AT&T (NYSE:T) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AT&T and GTT Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $171.76 billion 1.13 -$5.18 billion $3.18 8.56 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.01 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

GTT Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AT&T.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T -1.11% 12.78% 4.37% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AT&T has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AT&T and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 3 7 7 0 2.24 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

AT&T currently has a consensus price target of $31.01, indicating a potential upside of 13.86%. Given AT&T’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AT&T is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Summary

AT&T beats GTT Communications on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S.. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

