Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Given New C$14.38 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$14.40 to C$14.38 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

TSE AI traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$14.45. 18,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,923. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$615.69 million and a P/E ratio of 15.32. The company has a current ratio of 102.99, a quick ratio of 102.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$10.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.79.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

