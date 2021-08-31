Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average of $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

