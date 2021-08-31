Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the July 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ASAQ remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. 915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,725. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

