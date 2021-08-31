Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Up 53.8% in August

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Atento during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atento by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atento during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atento by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATTO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. 10,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Atento has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $344.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.90 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

