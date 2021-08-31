ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 27.9% in August

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 894,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the first quarter worth about $370,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.35.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

