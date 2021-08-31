Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) vs. Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Financial Review

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Associated Banc pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Associated Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 25.85% 7.84% 0.86% Bank of Hawaii 29.80% 15.10% 0.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Associated Banc and Bank of Hawaii’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.43 billion 2.20 $306.77 million $1.86 11.03 Bank of Hawaii $730.83 million 4.61 $153.80 million $3.86 21.55

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Hawaii. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Associated Banc and Bank of Hawaii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 6 0 0 2.00 Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00

Associated Banc currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.12%. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.08%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Volatility & Risk

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Associated Banc on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment serves customers including businesses, developers, non-profits, municipalities and financial institutions. The Community, Consumer & Business segment serves individuals, as well as small and mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services segment includes corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations and technology shared functions. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. This segment operates 65 branch locations and 357 ATMs throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

