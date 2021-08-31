Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $21.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:ASB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 70,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,635. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,654 shares of company stock worth $1,707,105. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,972,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

