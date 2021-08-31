Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,717 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 38,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after buying an additional 140,920 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zillow Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.74 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,384.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average is $126.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

