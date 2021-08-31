Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 264.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 66.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $671.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $604.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.78. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $345.19 and a fifty-two week high of $677.34.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.