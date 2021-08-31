Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 20,176 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,313,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,781,000 after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $55,891,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

NYSE ACM opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.