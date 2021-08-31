Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,169 shares of company stock worth $12,537,364 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CABO opened at $2,077.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,948.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,867.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

