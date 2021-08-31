Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,053. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

