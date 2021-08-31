Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.80 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $1,964,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

