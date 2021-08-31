Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,574 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.03 and its 200-day moving average is $207.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

