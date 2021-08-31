Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases 1,045 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $219.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,729,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,553,575. The stock has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.05 and a 200-day moving average of $235.69. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

