Asset Management Corp IL ADV Makes New $275,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. decreased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.93.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.87. 1,689,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.