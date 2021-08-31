Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $874,000 in ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF (BATS:CFCV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Shares of BATS:CFCV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. 5 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42.
