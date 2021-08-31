Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.17. 3,087,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,218. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $233.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.45 and a 200-day moving average of $217.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

