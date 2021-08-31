Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires 7,313 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 19.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 9.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. lifted its position in Pinterest by 3.9% in the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,600,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,401,290. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.62 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

