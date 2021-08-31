Ashok Mishra Sells 5,000 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Ashok Mishra sold 5,168 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,791.04.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $31,950.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $88,530.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $94,089.52.

INOD opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.72 million, a P/E ratio of 137.02 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

