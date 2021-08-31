ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Get ASGN alerts:

Separately, Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06. ASGN has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $114.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.19.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ASGN by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.