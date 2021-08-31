Asch Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Asch has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $2,338.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asch coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Asch has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asch is www.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Buying and Selling Asch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars.

