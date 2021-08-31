Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Shares Up 5.5%

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.82. 19,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 166,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA)

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

