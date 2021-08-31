Arizona State Retirement System Sells 739 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after acquiring an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $171.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.92 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

