Arizona State Retirement System Sells 482 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 32.4% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International stock opened at $256.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.04. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $198.46 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.88.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

