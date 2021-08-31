Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,626 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,584 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.18. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

