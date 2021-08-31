Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in The New York Times by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The New York Times by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The New York Times by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in The New York Times by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.18. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

